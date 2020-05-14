Foodbank of Santa Barbara County launches fundraiser to replace totaled semitruck

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An online fundraiser was launched this week to replace a Foodbank of Santa Barbara County semitruck that was totaled Monday after overturning in front of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

After filing a claim, the Foodbank received $20,000 of insurance money, the maximum payout on the policy, according to spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer. Such vehicles typically cost $120,000 each, she added.

The Foodbank is hoping to raise $240,000 to purchase two refrigerated trucks in an effort to replace the totaled truck and, also, handle expanded distribution operations as food demand has increased throughout the county since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're distributing and sourcing twice and much food," Smith-Meyer said. "This accident kind of drove home the point to us that [one truck] is doing too many trips for us."