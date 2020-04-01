Foodbank of Santa Barbara County in need of bilingual volunteers for call center

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is seeking Spanish-English bilingual volunteers at its call centers to assist Spanish-speaking callers with questions about food options and deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are currently needed at the Foodbank warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria for 9 a.m. to noon shifts and noon to 3 p.m. shifts, according to spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.

Call center volunteers will be tasked with answering disaster-related questions, directing clients to food distribution sites, signing up seniors and those with medical needs for food deliveries, and connecting with delivery recipients to let them know when their food will arrive at their door, Smith-Meyer said.

Bilingual individuals interested in volunteering should contact Lena Childers via email at lchilders@foodbanksbc.org or via phone at 805-967-5741, ext. 209.

Training will be required for all volunteers prior to beginning shifts.

There is also the possibility of remote volunteering using personal phones following training and completion of a few in-person shifts, Smith-Meyer said.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

