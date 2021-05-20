In almost any other year, U.S. Postal Service letter carriers this Saturday would be picking up grocery bags full of nonperishable food donated by residents along their routes to be forwarded to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
But this is a year of COVID-19, so for reasons of safety, the Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive was canceled for the second year, which leaves the Foodbank about 80,000 pounds short of enough food to serve needy residents.
“In 2019, the last year we had the postal drive, we took in almost 56,000 pounds of food,” said Jordan Jenkins, community engagement coordinator for the Foodbank. “That in addition to the heightened need because of COVID and the economic situation, we’re just really in need of food.”
To help make up the difference, the organization will hold a drive-through Fill the Foodbank collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot near Trader Joe’s at 1303 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria, with an additional drop-off point in Santa Barbara.
Residents can donate all types of nonperishable foods without ever having to leave their vehicles, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for the Foodbank.
Nonperishable foods that are especially needed include peanut and other nut butters, whole grain cereals and pasta, canned tomatoes and sauces and canned protein like tuna and chicken.
“We really need canned soups and things that will really provide basic nourishment,” Jenkins said. “We also need Ensure nutritional shakes for some of our elderly clients.”
But the Foodbank is going beyond just collecting food this time around.
“When a Foodbank team member became aware of many community members, either recently unsheltered or in temporary housing, [who] couldn’t prepare the food they receive from us, we added a cookware drive as well,” Smith-Meyer said.
Jenkins noted some Foodbank clients who are transitioning into housing don’t even have the basic tools needed to prepare food.
So this Saturday, in addition to nonperishable foods, the Foodbank will be accepting donations of clean, new or gently used cookware, including rice cookers, toaster ovens, pressure cookers, crockpots, electric kettles, hot plates, can openers and cooking utensils.
However, microwave ovens will not be accepted, Smith-Meyer said.
Jenkins said they are also looking for new or gently used pots, pans, skillets and other types of stove and oven cookware.
Because it’s the first time the Foodbank has conducted a cookware drive, the staff isn’t certain whether it will become a regular part of the food drives.
“”I think it might be something we could tie into our major food campaigns,” Jenkins said, adding that because it’s such a new idea, they’ll have to see how it works out before committing to continue collecting cookware.