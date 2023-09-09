The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking the public to join the fight to raise awareness about food insecurity during Hunger Action Month.
On Sept. 12, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is set to approve a resolution recognizing September as Hunger Action Month.
Food should not be an impossible choice but it is for thousands of people in Santa Barbara County, according to the Foodbank. This year, the Foodbank has served almost 11 million pounds of food to over 230,000 unduplicated children, adults and seniors across the county.