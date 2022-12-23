With Christmas right around the corner, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted a special holiday food distribution at both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations on Friday, Dec 23.

Hundreds of families came to the Santa Maria location under gray overcast skies in the morning.

Foodbank staff and volunteers were on the ground getting things ready as early as 6 a.m. and cars were already lined up by 5 a.m waiting in the cold 40-degree weather, according to Laurel Alcantar, the senior development manager for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

