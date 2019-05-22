The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County threw an anniversary party in Lompoc on Wednesday that, fittingly, focused on healthy eating and drinking habits and also provided attendees with the resources to continue those routines at home.
The festive gathering was held to mark the two-year anniversary of the Foodbank’s Alma Cena Sana Food and Healthy Living Center.
About 200 community members converged on Lompoc’s El Camino Community Center for the celebration, which featured displays from several partner organizations, live music, cooking demonstrations and dozens of boxes of fresh, healthy produce for attendees to take with them.
Julia Lara, the Foodbank's director of programs, said the Alma Cena Sana center, which launched in May 2017, has become a “community hub” for many Lompoc residents.
“It’s a place for community members to get access to nutritious foods [like] fruits and vegetables, and also they can come and receive resources,” she said. “It’s very important to have resources in a place where they already feel welcomed.”
Statistics provided by the Foodbank reinforce the program’s growth.
The Foodbank reported it distributed 50,385 pounds of food through the program in its first year. Over its second year, that total reportedly jumped to 80,500 pounds.
Further, participation in the weekly food distributions and demonstrations went from about 50 people per week in the first year to about 75 per week in the second, according to Foodbank Trustee Tim Harrington.
A Lompoc treatment facility that also operates a farm is set to donate more than 1,000 pounds of fresh corn to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
“It’s more than just, ‘Here’s food; thanks for coming by,’” Harrington said during Wednesday’s celebration.
He credited Sonia Sandoval, the Foodbank’s healthy neighborhood coordinator, with helping to keep people returning by engaging them with her weekly cooking and healthy ingredient informational sessions.
“That’s a big part of this, as well, to think about how you prepare this [food],” Harrington said.
Lara also pointed to Sandoval as a driving force behind the Alma Cena Sana program’s growth.
“We are so grateful for Sonia’s commitment and diligence, which allow the Foodbank’s Food and Healthy Living Center to thrive in Lompoc,” she said. “Her knowledge of the community and her dedication to helping everyone in Lompoc live healthier lives are central to Alma Cena Sana’s success.”
With a festive atmosphere that was befitting a birthday party, Lompoc community members and civic leaders joined with officials from the Foodb…
Among the agencies that hosted information tables at Wednesday’s event was Hancock College, the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, the Lompoc Public Library and the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
Additionally, Petra Franquez, with the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health, led a “Rethink Your Drink” table at which she provided information about the high levels of sugar found in many drinks.
She encouraged attendees to opt for healthier beverages, like the fruit-flavored water she offered at her booth.
Lara said she was excited to help usher the Alma Cena Sana program into its third year.
“We’re definitely continuing this program,” she said. “We’re committed to not only Lompoc, but continuing programs that are not just focused on food, but also education.”