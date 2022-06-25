A classic Central Coast weather pattern with fog at the coast and clear and warm skies in the coastal and inland valleys will continue through next week.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will continue into Sunday, increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday along the shoreline.
This condition will allow the marine layer to develop along the coastline and surge into the coastal valleys during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of drizzle into next week. Consequently, many of the beaches will remain mostly overcast and cool throughout much of the day.
Away from the ocean, high pressure will produce warm to hot temperatures. In fact, 90-degree heat is forecast in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) with high 70s predicted for the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) on Saturday into Tuesday.
High pressure will begin to weaken and shift eastward on Wednesday, as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest, resulting in cooler temperatures and stronger northwesterly (onshore) winds. The cooling trend will continue mid to late week with daytime highs forecast to fall back to below normal across the inland and coastal valleys. The beaches will continue to see night and morning marine clouds with areas of fog and mist and cool temperatures.
Warmer weather could gradually return the following week as high pressure rebuilds over Central California.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/70 51/74 53/77 54/78 52/73 51/69 50/67 49/65
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/95 57/94 58/94 57/92 55/88 52/85 49/82 48/79
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
53/70 52/75 54/79 55/80 55/74 51/72 50/68 49/67
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 to 58 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will remain at this level into Monday morning.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) will develop on Monday afternoon and will remain at this level through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
Today's 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) will increase to 1 to 3 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Saturday into Sunday.