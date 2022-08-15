Focusing on facts, not what-ifs kept Kelli Lundberg grounded during cancer fight

When Kelli Lundberg passes by Mission Hope Cancer Center, she gets the warm fuzzies.
“It sounds strange, but it speaks volumes about a place when you’ve gone through such a difficult time in your life and feel a lot of warmth and comfort when you pass that building. The caregivers were amazing,” Lundberg said.
Dr. Robert Dichmann and Dr. Monica Rocco led Lundberg’s treatment team after she was diagnosed in January 2020 with triple-negative, invasive ductal carcinoma — a form of breast cancer.
“Being diagnosed and treated at the beginning of COVID was something, that’s for sure,” Lundberg said.
Her children, Eddie and Karli, were on campus at Cal Poly, quarantined in their bubbles. Kelli was quarantined at home.
“They didn’t come home to visit because we didn’t know much about COVID, so that was pretty hard, but that’s what you do: the hard things,” Kelli said.
No one understood that more than her husband, Jeff Lundberg, who underwent his own battle with cancer in the 1990s. At the age of 19, he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, a blood cancer which starts in the lymphatic system.
“It’s amazing how far treatment has come. He was solely radiation then, exploratory surgery to take pieces of each organ. It’s pretty crazy,” Kelli said.
Just as treatment has modernized, so have Santa Maria Valley’s facilities. Jeff spent countless hours on the road traveling back and forth for treatments at UCLA Medical Center. Kelli was able to receive all her care from Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.
“A lot of people are kind of like devastated by the news; how did this happen to me? I just looked at it, like, OK, it’s my turn. So many family members and friends have fought through this,” she said.
Kelli drew from her mother’s experience with the disease decades ago. While her own father and father-in-law lost their battles with cancer, her 90-year-old mother thrives in Solvang.
“My mother had hormone-driven cancer, so she did the chemo pills, had the lump removed and radiation. Then they treated her with pills for four years, so I would never have known she had cancer if she hadn’t told me,” Kelli said.
Her own treatment was vastly different, as was her cancer.
A mammogram and biopsy confirmed that “something just a little bit different” was, indeed, cancerous. The road ahead was full of chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and hair loss.
“You lose your hair with this treatment, so it’s harder on you in that respect,” Kelli said.
She took Rocco’s advice and opted for the lumpectomy rather than mastectomy.
“I went with whatever the Mission Hope doctors suggested. I have complete faith in them. They took a couple of lymph nodes out to check them to see if the cancer had spread, which it had not,” Kelli said.
When the first round of chemo didn’t manage the cancer, she faced surgery and followed up with the oral chemotherapy, and finally radiation treatments which wrapped up in February 2021.
“The changes they’ve made, the technology is wonderful. The news of my daughter being diabetic was more devastating than finding out I had cancer, but when it happens to someone I care about, it’s harder,” Kelli said.
Through it all, the Lundbergs focused on facts, not what-ifs. It was a strategy that worked in Jeff’s younger years, and was key to their mental health and physical healing throughout treatment.
“Once you go down the what-if path, it’s overwhelming. Those may never happen, so they’re unimportant. We focused on the facts the doctors gave us,” Kelli said.
Jeff did all the driving, and while COVID kept visitors at bay, he was there and ready to pick her up after every treatment.
“The nurses up there were amazing. They’re so compassionate and caring. They greeted you like you were family, and it was everybody. I can’t imagine how many people they see up there, but especially through COVID when you couldn’t have someone there with you, they were very caring, very upbeat. It was comforting. And it’s weird to say this, but I really miss them,” Kelli said.