A handful of flu cases have begun popping up across the Central Coast, prompting officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to urge residents to get vaccinated before the season worsens.
"The flu season is impossible to predict," said Peter Hasler, deputy health officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. "Last year was exceptional; an abnormally high year given the number of complications, cases and deaths. In general, we can expect this year to be better."
Nineteen individuals under 65-years-old were hospitalized in county intensive care units and 16 outbreaks of upper respiratory illness were confirmed in county nursing and long-term care facilities last flu season, according to public health records. Health officials reported 14 flu-related deaths that year, including three under the age of 65.
"The same variants of influenza A and B are circulating again, but right now activity is low across the nation and in our county," Hasler added, calling it a slow start to the flu season. "It's lower than expected and lower than last year."
Beginning in October and ending in May, flu season tends to peak in January and February and taper off by April. So far this year, Hasler said laboratories and hospitals have conducted 535 flu tests with eight individuals testing positive for the virus.
"This is an incredibly low number," he said, explaining that the high number of tests is due to the number of patients exhibiting influenza-like illnesses. "Hospitals and outpatient labs are not testing at a high volume, and even then 1 percent of tests in people who have influenza-like illnesses are actually flu."
Described as a bad cold, patients with influenza-like illnesses tend to exhibit typical cold symptoms — aches, pains and a sore throat — that are similar to a flu, causing concern and confusion in some. Hasler said patients who do come down with the flu will know.
"Some people have a mild case, but the people who get true flu feel very bad — like the worst cold they've had in years," he said. Traditional aches and pains will likely be joined by a fever, chills and nausea or vomiting. Patients will quickly develop a sore throat, a condition that often evolves into cough and congestion.
Hasler advised individuals to get the flu vaccine, calling it the "the No. 1 thing a person can do to minimize their risk." Children under 5, individuals older than 65, pregnant women or people with chronic respiratory infections are considered high-risk each flu season and are advised to get vaccinated each year.
"It's not a perfect vaccine," Hasler said. "From year to year it will protect people 50 to 60 percent of the time. But when you give that level of protection across a broad population, it really makes a difference in the number of cases and complications."