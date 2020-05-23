Flower Festival queen candidates parade through Lompoc in first public appearance together

The 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Contest is pushing on, despite the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s decision last month to call off this summer’s Flower Festival. The eight young ladies vying for the queen’s crown have continued to fundraise during the health crisis, and contest organizers have tentatively scheduled a couple of public events to recognize the candidates.
The Lompoc Valley Festival Association announced Wednesday that it had called off what would have been the 68th annual Lompoc Flower Festival, which had been scheduled for June 24 through 28. The announcement came just six weeks after the organization also canceled this year’s SpringFest celebration, which was slated for mid-April.
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously to direct staff to get input from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County public safety agencies regarding holding a fireworks show at three possible sites, and to set a June 1 deadline to raise the needed funds for the show. If the money — estimated around $10,000 — isn’t raised by that date, the show would automatically be rolled over to 2021.
Lompoc's 2020 SpringFest celebration, which typically kicks off the local festival calendar, was canceled Friday amid growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.
Four of the eight candidates for 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen wave from a trailer in a mini-parade held Saturday.