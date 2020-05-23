You are the owner of this article.
Flower Festival queen candidates parade through Lompoc in first public appearance together
top story

Flower Festival queen candidates parade through Lompoc in first public appearance together

The eight candidates vying for this year's Lompoc Flower Festival Queen's crown made their first public appearance together Saturday in a small but festive parade.

The candidates rode four apiece on two separate trailers that were pulled by trucks along H Street and Ocean Avenue.

Wearing face masks that matched their dresses, they waved to onlookers and celebrated a contest that is unlike any other in the event's history.

With this summer's Flower Festival having already been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the queen competition is the only aspect of the decades-old tradition that is pushing forward this year.

The queen candidates include Dallas Bedrosian, Anastasia deMorris, Kenley Grossini, Rodaina Maida, Paloma Pacheco, Kilee Payne, Jasmin Salas and Tayla Valencia.

Contest organizers plan to hold another small parade and crowning ceremony June 20 at Ryon Park.

