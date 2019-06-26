Lompoc’s largest annual community celebration returned in full force Wednesday as the 67th Flower Festival once again took over Ryon Park.
The five-day event, which will continue each day through Sunday, kicked off late in the morning with the start of sales at various vendors, the opening of the carnival and the beginning of live entertainment on the park’s main stage.
On Wednesday evening, the celebration formally launched with an opening ceremony that featured newly crowned Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich and her court.
This year’s festival is themed “Summertime Fun & Friends.” A wide range of entertainment is scheduled for the duration of the event, including live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors and a carnival presented by Paul Maurer Shows.
This year will also see the return of a flower show, as well as a pair of pro wrestling shows.
The park will open at 11 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission will be free for everyone before 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday and free for kids 12 and younger at all times. Otherwise, tickets to enter Ryon Park are $5 per person.
The event will also include a parade that will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue and make its way to Ryon Park.
For more information on this year’s festival, call the Lompoc Valley Festival Association at 805-735-8511, email office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com, or visit https://www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com or https://www.facebook.com/lompocvalley.flowerfestival.