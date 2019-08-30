When Roger DeHart arrived in San Francisco two weeks ago to begin his first-ever stay in California, the South Florida native said he was instantly blown away by the state’s natural beauty.
In the days since then, DeHart has become intimately familiar with that coastal scenery as he has walked hundreds of miles in an effort to expose a dark underbelly to the natural charm that many people in the state — and throughout the country — would rather not discuss: human trafficking.
DeHart, who began his journey at the Golden Gate Bridge and expects to complete it in San Diego, took a rest stop Friday morning in Lompoc, where he was greeted by a welcome party that included several officers and staff members with the Lompoc Police Department, as well as Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
“It means a lot,” DeHart said of the crowd of supporters that met him at Lompoc’s Hilton Garden Inn. “Things like this kind of refuel me.”
DeHart is no stranger to human trafficking and its effects on local communities, nor is he a rookie when it comes to long-distance walks.
For his day job, DeHart works as a bailiff with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Over the course of 20 years in that position, he has seen many court cases that have offered up-close glimpses into the worlds of pimping and trafficking.
Feeling like he needed to do something, DeHart starting a grassroots human trafficking awareness campaign last year. That involved registering a nonprofit in Florida under the name of “First S.T.O.P Inc.,” with the acronym standing for “Saving Teens and Others from Predators.”
To raise money for the organization — to be used on educational programs — and spread awareness of its mission, DeHart ventured on his first major walk, a 1,065-mile trek from the Broward County Courthouse in South Florida to the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., last year.
He said it was after he learned that California led all states in human trafficking cases — according to statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline — that he decided to go on another journey, this time along the West Coast.
“My goal was to be that male face that says we’re not all like this,” he said of his motivation during Friday’s stop in Lompoc. “I wanted to be the face so that other males can step up and say, 'We need to be the voice for survivors and victims of human trafficking.'”
Osborne, who worked with McCarty to arrange the welcoming party after learning about DeHart's mission the day before, said she was proud to have him spread his message in Lompoc.
“It’s really important to support individuals like this who are bringing awareness, because it’s ongoing education and it’s an ongoing issue that’s not going to be easily solved,” she said. “Any time you have someone who’s willing to do something like walk from San Francisco to San Diego to bring attention to something that a lot of people do not want to pay attention to, it’s a great opportunity.”
McCarty, who said it was a true honor to meet DeHart, expressed a similar sentiment and told him that she was pleased to “share just a teeny bit in your mission.”
“We can’t effect change in our community all by ourselves; it’s a collective effort,” she said. “So when somebody from out of state wants to walk through our city to help us bring light to this issue, I think it’s phenomenal.”
DeHart planned to spend all of Friday in Lompoc — he expressed interest in attending Friday night’s Lompoc High School football game — before getting back on the road Saturday. He was still deciding Friday whether to head next to Buellton or Goleta.
DeHart said he intends to walk about 15 miles per day before ultimately arriving at the University of California, San Diego on Sept. 17. Once in San Diego, he said he plans to take part in a “mini-rally” with students and advocates for victims and survivors of human trafficking.
“The only way to bring awareness is to talk about it — in schools, at the dinner table, in our social circles and even along the roads and highways across America,” DeHart said. “Then maybe we’ll have a fighting chance at combating human trafficking.”
Before reaching that finish line, though, he said he plans to enjoy his alone time on the road and his opportunities to meet people along the way.
“It’s good for me,” he said of the 500-plus mile journey. “It gives me time to stay focused and a lot of time to just think about life and the important things.”
“It helps to kind of get your perspective right,” he added. “It’s been good therapy, as well.”
For more on First S.T.O.P Inc., visit https://firststops.org.