Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion

A shooting range at Los Flores Ranch Park is expected to be open for use by the Santa Maria Police Department in the next few months, with grading and basic construction now complete.
The project, which is located off the Solomon Summit Undercrossing in the Los Flores Ranch open space, was funded by $200,000 in combined Measure U and city general funds.
The range will be designated for use by the Police Department and its regional partners and will not be open to the general public.
City Manager Jason Stilwell updated the City Council on completion of construction work by building materials company CalPortland during Tuesday's meeting, showing drone footage of the range from overhead.
“That is our Measure U funding at work,” he said. "It allows us to have this great facility, which allows us to maintain our training and our public safety readiness, and we’re proud to be able to have this in the city."
Police officials were left without a range after moving into their new headquarters on Betteravia Road in 2015.
Since losing their shooting range at the old headquarters, Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said officials have been training at Camp San Luis Obispo and Hancock College's Law Enforcement Academy in Lompoc.
Traveling to train has cost the department both time and money, he added.
Officers also were training on a local private property with permission from the landlord, but Hansen expects the shooting started to create noise issues for surrounding residential areas.
“I can't overemphasize the need for it,” Hansen said of the new shooting range. “This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners.”
Hansen said he had been eyeing areas of Los Flores Ranch Park for the project site for the past five years.
The 5-acre area tucked into a canyon already was zoned for landfill and open space/recreational use, making it an "ideal site" for the range.
“It’s safe, it drains well and it minimizes impact,” Hansen said. "We put a lot of thought and effort into the selection of the area. It’s out of the line of sight of any people, buildings and freeways."
The department worked with contractors and city engineers from late 2019 through early March to groom the dirt areas of the four shooting lanes and construct proper drainage on the slanted sides of the range.
The final step will involve obtaining safety gear and flags, gates, storage lockers, benches and bleachers, according to Hansen.
“There’s a number of mundane things that are common to all well-run ranges that are safe,” he explained. "The actual grading and contractor’s part is done now, so we have some things to do to it in terms of making it functional."
Funds for these additional shooting range facilities are expected to cost around $40,000, which Hansen said the department is hoping to receive from the nonprofit Santa Maria Police Council.
The nonprofit holds such fundraisers as the annual golf tournament to raise funds for police projects not funded by the city.
Once funds for additional facilities are obtained, Hansen expects the range will open shortly thereafter.
"We hope to be shooting on that thing in the next few months, definitely by the summer," he said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.