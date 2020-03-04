Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion

Traveling to train has cost the department both time and money, he added.

Officers also were training on a local private property with permission from the landlord, but Hansen expects the shooting started to create noise issues for surrounding residential areas.

“I can't overemphasize the need for it,” Hansen said of the new shooting range. “This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners.”

Hansen said he had been eyeing areas of Los Flores Ranch Park for the project site for the past five years.

The 5-acre area tucked into a canyon already was zoned for landfill and open space/recreational use, making it an "ideal site" for the range.

“It’s safe, it drains well and it minimizes impact,” Hansen said. "We put a lot of thought and effort into the selection of the area. It’s out of the line of sight of any people, buildings and freeways."

The department worked with contractors and city engineers from late 2019 through early March to groom the dirt areas of the four shooting lanes and construct proper drainage on the slanted sides of the range.