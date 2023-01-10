A major sinkhole opened up near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley Road in Orcutt at the height of Monday night's storm.
The weather event left the streets covered in a thick layer of mud Tuesday and several homes damaged with local families displaced. There appeared to be several feet of water in the neighborhood near St. Joseph High School Monday at the height of the multi-day storm.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck, 15 people were evacuated Monday night. Nobody was injured, though there was extensive damage to the roadways and sidewalks at the busy intersection in Orcutt.
Across the street from Hibiscus Court, the catchment basin caved in at Franklin Road and Country Hills Road, directly across Union Valley Parkway.
Nadeene Sena, a resident in the neighborhood, said two homes were deemed not-livable, one belonging to her and her family who are now displaced.
“Our house was one of the ones that got red-tagged, so the foundation moved and now it's not livable,” Sena said. “It sucks, we’re homeless in the meantime. We grabbed what we could grab, what wasn't wet or damaged, and we’re going to look for a new place to live."
The County Fire Department initially reported that up to 15 homes were damaged and 20 homes were evacuated. The damage and flooding impacted 500 homes, according to county fire.
"This has never happened here, we were shocked," said Sena. "I mean even our realtor called this morning and asked if we were OK. I said, 'Yeah we are OK,' but we were scared, especially with making sure our daughter made it home safe last night and us driving everywhere. We made it and she made it."
Water filled with mud and debris rushed through the streets leading to many residents evacuating the area. A few did stay while others returned later Tuesday, when the floodwaters receded. Amongst the few that stayed was Mark Zimmer, who described the event as a unique situation for the Central Coast.
“We just didn't know what was going to happen, it started coming so fast and we didn't know when it was going to stop," Zimmer said. "We didn't know where the water was coming from because we don't normally see water like this in our neighborhood... We didn't know how long it was going to last and we started watching the water lines and everybody was moving their cars further up their driveways. Luckily, the fence in the back of these houses blew out and that kind of relieved the water and let it out."
Monday night, residents in neighboring streets were also concerned for their neighbors' homes, according to nearby resident Angelica Lindley, who said if her street were a little lower the floodwaters would have come on their side as well, but all she could see was the water levels rise throughout the night.
The United States Geological Survey defines a sinkhole as a depression in the ground that has no "natural external surface drainage. This means that when it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface."
Most sinkholes occur in what geologists call karst terrain, where the types of rock below the land surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. Soluble rocks include salt beds and domes, gypsum, limestone and other carbonate rock. When water from rainfall moves down through the soil, these types of rock begin to dissolve. This creates underground spaces and caverns, the USGS says.
"Sinkholes are dramatic because the land usually stays intact for a period of time until the underground spaces just get too big," the USGS website says. "If there is not enough support for the land above the spaces, then a sudden collapse of the land surface can occur."
