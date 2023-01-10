A major sinkhole opened up near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Bradley Road in Orcutt at the height of Monday night's storm.

The weather event left the streets covered in a thick layer of mud Tuesday and several homes damaged with local families displaced. There appeared to be several feet of water in the neighborhood near St. Joseph High School Monday at the height of the multi-day storm.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Scott Safechuck, 15 people were evacuated Monday night. Nobody was injured, though there was extensive damage to the roadways and sidewalks at the busy intersection in Orcutt.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0