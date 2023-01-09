The storm that rolled in early Monday morning has already resulted in flooding that led officials to close roads in the Santa Maria, Orcutt, Solvang and Nojoqui Summit areas, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.
At an emergency press conference shortly before noon, Brown asked residents to stay home and shelter in place after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, effective countywide.
Brown said closed roadways include:
• Black Road from Mahoney Road to Betteravia Road, the section where the Northern Branch Jail is located
• Rosemary Road from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road
• Stowell Road from Nicholson Avenue, near Highway 101, to Philbric Road
• Woodmere Road from Maritime Drive to Ivory Drive
• Ivory Drive from Corsica Drive to Harmony Lane
• Kenneth Avenue from Oak Knolls Road to Via Santa Maria
• Dickenson Street from Harmony Lane to Kenneth Avenue
• Harmony Lane from Ivory Drive to Dickenson Street
• Alisal Road is closed at the Solvang city limits
• Old Coast Highway at Highway 101
Flooding was also reported in the Pasadera housing tract in Guadalupe.
Brown said there will likely be more road closures, as the most significant rain is expected this afternoon.
“This is a very rapidly changing and developing event,” he said.
For updates on emergency orders, flooding and road closures, visit readysbc.org.