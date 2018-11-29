Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms have caused concern among weather and emergency management officials Thursday afternoon, as forecasts suggest brief periods of heavy downpour are possible throughout most of Santa Barbara County.
Just before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for large portions of Santa Barbara County, including the Whittier and Thomas fire burn areas. The agency advised residents and motorists that roadway flooding can be expected across the advisory area, including portions of Highways 101 and 154. Minor mud and debris flows with rockslides will be possible as well.
"This is the most significant line of showers and isolated thunderstorms for the remainder of the storm," said meteorologist David Sweet. "Motorists in the area need to slow down and allow more time to reach their destination."
Peak rainfall is expected to occur in 10 to 15 minute bursts until 3:30 p.m. The cities of Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang and Buellton, as well as Vandenberg Air Force Base, could experience localized flooding.
Sweet said the National Weather Service also had received reports of hail in the Lompoc area as of Thursday afternoon.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management advised individuals near creeks and streams below recent burn areas to maintain awareness of their surroundings and take action to stay safe if necessary. The agency said it will continue to monitor the event as it develops.