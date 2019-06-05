A flash flood warning is in effect for the Cuyama Valley area until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The flash flood warning was issued for the northeast Santa Barbara County mountains due to a storm system that has remained largely stationary over the area, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
"It's moving but just barely," she said. "So it's possible one area could get a lot of rain."
Around 4:45 p.m., Santa Barbara County sent out an emergency alert advising residents to move to high ground.
Stewart said radar estimates suggest there could be 1.5 inches of rain per hour but that there is no real accurate estimate of how much rain is expected.