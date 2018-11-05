A total of five suspects were apprehended after a manhunt in Mission Hills, near Lompoc, on Sunday afternoon that was initiated following a traffic stop.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ultimately detained the suspects, four of whom fled on foot into thick chaparral after a vehicle they were riding in was pulled over by a CHP officer for having a missing front license plate. Of the four who fled, one was found hiding near the Queen of Angels Church, according to the Sheriff’s Office, while the other three took off into the thick brush near the Mesa Oaks neighborhood.
The Sheriff’s Office had not released the names of the suspects, nor their specific charges, as of early Monday morning.
During the search for the other three suspects who fled, the Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to residents in the area asking that they shelter in place. This was sent because deputies reportedly were given information suggesting that one of the suspects was possibly armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
“Sheriff’s deputies secured a perimeter and a sheriff’s K-9 team and a Santa Barbara county Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter was called in to assist,” read a statement from sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. “Air Support was able to locate all three of the suspects hiding in the thick chaparral area using their night vision … equipment on the helicopter. Air Support communicated with deputies and dispatchers as to their location and deputies were able to go in and locate and arrest all three remaining suspects.”
No firearm was recovered, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which noted that the entire incident lasted about an hour and 20 minutes. After the arrests, the “shelter in place” alert was lifted.