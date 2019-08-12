{{featured_button_text}}
Los Carneros Road crash

Santa Barbara County firefighters and sheriff's deputies aid the victims of a crash on Highway 101 near Los Carneros Road in Goleta on Monday.

 Contributed photo, Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire

Five people were injured, including four children, in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon off Highway 101 in Goleta.

A total of seven people — three adults and four children — were traveling in an SUV that, for some reason, left the northbound lanes of the highway around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Los Carneros Road and careened through a pocket of trees before coming to a rest along a fence bordering Calle Real. The car was bound for Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The female driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital. Of the children, a young boy was taken to Cottage Hospital with major injuries; another boy was taken with moderate injuries; a girl was taken to the medical facility with minor injuries; and the youngest passenger, a 2-month-old girl, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Eliason. 

Two other adults in the vehicle were not injured, according to County Fire.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and county agencies.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags