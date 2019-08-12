Five people were injured, including four children, in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon off Highway 101 in Goleta.
A total of seven people — three adults and four children — were traveling in an SUV that, for some reason, left the northbound lanes of the highway around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Los Carneros Road and careened through a pocket of trees before coming to a rest along a fence bordering Calle Real. The car was bound for Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The female driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital. Of the children, a young boy was taken to Cottage Hospital with major injuries; another boy was taken with moderate injuries; a girl was taken to the medical facility with minor injuries; and the youngest passenger, a 2-month-old girl, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Eliason.
Two other adults in the vehicle were not injured, according to County Fire.
The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and county agencies.