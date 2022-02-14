The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 as well as 353 new cases of the illness between Saturday and Monday.
The five additional deaths were all of residents over the age of 70, and one occurred in connection with a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
Two of the decedents resided in Santa Maria, and the others resided in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Orcutt.
County health officials have now confirmed 636 total deaths from COVID-19. Thirty-five deaths have been reported in the first two weeks of February alone.
As of Monday, 77 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations have decreased by nearly 50% since the most recent peak in late January, according to county data.