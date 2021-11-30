The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of five residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reporting seven deaths since last week.
The additional deaths in Santa Barbara County bring the total number of local deaths from the illness to 538. Among the decedents were two residents from Santa Maria, one from Goleta, one from Lompoc and one from the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Ballard and Santa Ynez.
Three of the residents were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county public health data. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site.
In San Luis Obispo County, the seven residents who died from COVID-19 ranged in age from their 60s to 90s, according to county health officials. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 365.
As of Tuesday, 30 Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven residents in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Public health officials continue to strongly recommend that all residents age 5 and older become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
As of this week, 74% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county data. Just 12% of youth ages 5 to 11, or around 4,600 residents, have been vaccinated since the age group gained eligibility in early November.
The vaccine is free and available to all residents age 5 and up regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby appointment or walk-in clinic, or call the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211 and select option 4.