Five candidates vying for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen

Santa Maria Elks Recreation has introduced this year’s five Elks Rodeo queen candidates as they prepare for the delayed 77th annual Elks Rodeo and Parade, rescheduled for Sept. 24 to 27 at the Elks-Unocal Event Center.
This year’s candidates and their sponsoring organizations are Sabrina Dana, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; Faith DeBrum, VTC Enterprises; Isabelle Gamino, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe; Anna Kuykendall, St. Joseph High School; and Alexandra “Sparkles” Lund, SAVE Five Cities Performing Arts.
Elks Recreation was unable to unveil the candidates at the traditional time in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the organization decided to introduce the candidates before the official kickoff event to give the community a lift.
“The girls have been waiting since March, and we thought we’d give the community a little pick-me-up,” said Tina Tonascia, chief operations Officer for Elks Recreation.
The annual Elks Rodeo Queen Kickoff & Auction will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and their campaigns will culminate with the crowning of the winner Friday, Sept. 25.
Dana, a seventh-generation Central Coast native, is a 15-year-old sophomore at Orcutt Academy High School who loves the theater and is heavily involved in her school’s drama program.
She said she is passionate about reading and books, which is why she’s using her queen campaign to raise funds for the United Way and its support for programs that provide books to young children, help struggling readers catch up to grade level and provide reading and English-as-a-second-language classes for adults.
DeBrum, a 16-year-old sophomore at Orcutt Academy who is involved with the volleyball team and California Scholarship Foundation Club, said she was diagnosed with cancer six years ago but has been cancer-free for five years.
She and her family have raised more than $200,000 to fight childhood cancer and support other families going through the same battle, and as an additional way of giving back, she is supporting VTC Enterprises because it supports services and education for adults with developmental disabilities.
Gamino, the third generation from her family to run for Elks Rodeo queen, is a 16-year-old junior at Pioneer Valley High School, where she has been involved with FFA and various Christian clubs, and has done community service work with the elderly, homeless and foster students.
She said she is raising funds for Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe because it supports various clubs, sports, schools, churches and youth in the community she is passionate about serving.
Kuykendall is a 17-year-old junior at St. Joseph High School, where she’s a member of the Associated Student Body and a varsity cheerleader, and belongs to numerous clubs and organizations, including 4-H, Make-A-Wish, California Scholarship Federation, Eco-Knights and Special Olympics.
She said she’s supporting St. Joseph High School because, to her, it’s not just a school but a home, and it is devoted to helping families that are facing financial barriers.
Lund, a recent Arroyo Grande High School graduate headed to Syracuse University in the fall, has been dancing since age 8. She has been featured on such TV shows as “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Voice” and “The Millers,” performed alongside Jason Derulo, Justin Bieber and Zendaya, and danced and choreographed for an episode of Disney’s Bizaardvark.
She said her experience with the performing arts has taught her the importance of hard work, perseverance, striving for excellence and teamwork, and she is raising funds for SAVE Five Cities Performing Arts because it supports youth in pursing opportunities in the arts while learning important life lessons.
