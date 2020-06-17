Five candidates vying for Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen

She said she is passionate about reading and books, which is why she’s using her queen campaign to raise funds for the United Way and its support for programs that provide books to young children, help struggling readers catch up to grade level and provide reading and English-as-a-second-language classes for adults.

DeBrum, a 16-year-old sophomore at Orcutt Academy who is involved with the volleyball team and California Scholarship Foundation Club, said she was diagnosed with cancer six years ago but has been cancer-free for five years.

She and her family have raised more than $200,000 to fight childhood cancer and support other families going through the same battle, and as an additional way of giving back, she is supporting VTC Enterprises because it supports services and education for adults with developmental disabilities.

Gamino, the third generation from her family to run for Elks Rodeo queen, is a 16-year-old junior at Pioneer Valley High School, where she has been involved with FFA and various Christian clubs, and has done community service work with the elderly, homeless and foster students.

She said she is raising funds for Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe because it supports various clubs, sports, schools, churches and youth in the community she is passionate about serving.