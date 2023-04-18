Lompoc's 2023 Flower Festival queen contest is underway with five candidates competing for the title — and the crown.
On the campaign trail, local high schoolers Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson, Addison Luette, and Ava Nasr are working to raise money to defray expenses incurred by the Flower Festival's Queen Division, which is headed up by Lompoc Valley Festival Association Queen Mom Sue Beltran.
Expenses include clothing, accessories, photography and flowers.
Cousins, 17, a lifelong resident and Lompoc High School student, is sponsored by Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274.
She recalls as a child attending the Flower Festival each year and watching the queens with their beautiful crowns on a big float — inspiring her to become one some day.
"I really think this could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I would love to be a part of," she said. "If considered, I will do my best to represent our town with the most pride and dignity, and be the queen the youth of the town can look up to."
After high school, Cousins plans to become an ultrasound technician.
Lopez-Gonzalez, 17, a senior at Lompoc High, is sponsored by AYSO Region 77, and said her plan after school is to join the U.S. Marine Corps, and eventually become a police dispatcher.
However, before entering the big world, Lopez-Gonzalez said becoming a queen candidate would be a meaningful opportunity.
"I would love to do this before my high school years end," she said. "I was also born here in Lompoc, so Lompoc means a lot to me."
Jackson, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, is a 17-year-old student at Lompoc High School.
Becoming queen, she said, would be a way to honor her late grandfather, Theodore Jackson, who recently passed.
"He was a big part of the community and town, and I want to do the same just like him," she said. "I also love volunteering ... I know being Flower Festival Queen has a lot of opportunities for me to do that."
Luette, 17, a student at Cabrillo High School, is sponsored by Lompoc Pops Orchestra.
Following high school, Luette plans to attend college to study biomedical science and art, with the goal of making a difference in the medical field while pursuing her passion for art.
Her wish to become queen comes with the understanding that it offers a platform to show up as a positive female role model for youth in the community.
"I feel that participating in this candidacy, I can also spread awareness that it is okay to be your authentic self and that we are all unique human beings with much to offer the world," she said.
Ava Nasr, 16, a Cabrillo High School student, is being sponsored by the Lompoc Rotary Club for her queen candidacy run.
While her career goal is to become a dentist post-high school, she currently has her eyes set on the crown.
She said her desire is to contribute to the community and make a positive impact.
"The process serves as an opportunity to gain personal and professional development such a public speaking, networking and marketing, which will allow me to become a better leader," Nasr said.
"Due to being in a military family, I often moved from place to place; however, now that my family is settled in Lompoc, being a candidate would allow be to put down my roots, to become an active and further engaged member of this community."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.