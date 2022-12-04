Lynn Fitzgibbons, M.D., has been named the 2022 physician of the year for Santa Barbara County by the Central Coast Medical Association, a group spokesman said.

The award is given to a physician, nominated by his or her peers, who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

“Dr. Fitzgibbons has made a better life for many people in our community,” said Dr. Edmund Wroblewski as he presented her with the award at the association’s annual membership celebration.

