You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado center to reopen Nov. 2
alert

Fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado center to reopen Nov. 2

Abel Maldonado, Minami Center provide recreational activities for youth during the holidays
Buy Now

Teens play basketball at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in January. City officials are planning to reopen fitness facilities at the center on Nov. 2. 

 Len Wood, Staff file

The city of Santa Maria is planning to reopen fitness facilities at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to the public on Nov. 2, with modifications, according to city officials. 

In order to provide more space for social distancing, the fitness equipment will be moved into the building's larger events center, and patrons will be required to reserve a spot beforehand for $5, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

“We want to get our facilities reopened in a safe and orderly manner,” city Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said. “This move will provide opportunities for many of our longtime patrons to get back to their fitness routines.”

The center, located at 600 S. McClelland St., has been closed to the public since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in mid-March, along with the majority of regular recreation programs.

In the meantime, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has continued to provide COVID-safe activities in the form of virtual and drive-through events, take-home activities for families and socially distanced outdoor youth sports programs. 

Reservation information will be available on the Recreation and Parks Department webpage at cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/recreation-and-parks.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks administrative office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Local News

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News