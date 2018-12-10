A trout plant is coming up at Cachuma Lake just in time for the holidays, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.
In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, County Parks has arranged for another private stocking permit for the 2018-19 season, and the first 4,000-pound load of triploid rainbow trout is scheduled to arrive any day.
Because triploid trout are sterile, they put more energy into growth than reproduction, making them large and muscular, so they put up a good fight when hooked, according to biologists.
The load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, which has been supplying rainbow trout for many years, will include fish ranging from half-pound “catchables” to 8-pound “trophy trout,” the spokesman said.
An exact date for the December trout plant wasn’t provided, but additional releases are tentatively set for next spring.
“During the fall and winter months, trout fishing peaks because the water is cooler, resulting in more active fish,” the spokesman said. “Throughout these months, trout fishing is considered good from the shore and can be excellent in deeper channels.”
The lake also supports populations of large- and smallmouth bass, crappie and channel catfish.
Fishing from a boat and from the shore in Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is open year-round with a valid fishing license, but anglers are advised to check lake hours and weather conditions before heading to the lake.
Up-to-date fishing tips and summaries are available in the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.
Due to 30-day restrictions to keep quagga mussels out of the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to their launch, the spokesman said.
For more information about the quagga mussel quarantine, visit www.countyofsb.org/parks/quagga.sbc.
For those who haven’t met the 30-day restriction on their boats or don’t own a boat, Cachuma Lake Marina has pontoon and outboard boats as well as kayaks available for rent.
The marina also sells both one-day and annual fishing licenses as well as equipment.
For more information, contact the marina at 805-688-4040.
Anyone who has an angler on a holiday shopping list might consider giving that person an annual parks pass, which can be purchased by calling 805-568-2460 and selecting option six, the spokesman said.