The first tree lighting ceremony to be held at Cachuma Lake is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Parks Division.
Holiday fun planned at the Cachuma Lake Clubhouse will start with holiday cookies, cider, music and colorful lights, a Parks Division spokesman said.
Then at 6 p.m., attendees will gather outside to light up a recently planted and decorated gray pine tree.
“This young, native tree will grow and become the centerpiece for years to come,” the spokesman said. “Attendees can say they were there for the very first one.”
Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is located on Highway 154 east of Santa Ynez. For more information, go to www.sbparks.org.