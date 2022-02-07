Guadalupe residents are starting to see new facilities take shape at LeRoy Park off 11th Street as local leaders anticipate the first stage of renovations at the historic community park to be completed within the next month.
The city's massive renovation project at the park, the oldest in Santa Barbara County dating back to 1871, has been ongoing for the past several years, financed by a combination of state and city funds totaling nearly $7 million.
Local nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe has been managing the city's funds for the project as well as its development, under the leadership of CEO and President Tom Brandeberry.
"The project is gong to be substantially complete by the end of February or beginning of March," Brandeberry said, noting some remaining to-dos related to electricity, clearing away debris and other final steps.
Along with an updated community center and its refurbished gymnasium, the former site of the local Boys and Girls Club, new elements awaiting residents at the park include three barbecue areas with picnic tables, three playground areas and new restrooms.
Once the new community center opens, Brandeberry said he anticipates it being used by several community groups and residents.
"We’re hoping this new revitalized community center will be used much more than it was in the past," he said.
Once the city gets its hands on a remaining $1.7 million allocation for the park project as promised in the federal budget, the city will be able to advance to the next stage of the project involving the expansion of the community center into a second building and the construction of an amphitheater, Brandeberry said.
Alejandra Enciso Medina, a lifelong Guadalupe resident and current Hancock College trustee who will take over as executive director for Los Amigos de Guadalupe on Feb. 22, said she is looking forward to seeing new life breathed into the park.
"I remember going for fiestas there, going for the 16th September [Mexican Independence Day] … I have memories of field trips in that park, and playing indoor soccer with dad in that gym," Medina said. "I’m glad to see it now being uplifted and revitalized."
In the coming weeks, Los Amigos de Guadalupe will also invite local artists to participate in a competition for a $5,000 stipend to design and paint a mural for the entrance to the community center's gym.
Details about the competition will be announced in the near future, but the goal is to utilize the art skills in the community, possibly among the local schools' art teachers, to adorn the renovated building.
"We’re leaving it open to whoever wants to do a proposal. There’s $5,000 to use," Brandeberry said.
New local leadership
While Brandeberry has served as the founder, CEO and president of Los Amigos de Guadalupe, formerly known as Rural Community Development Corp. of California since 2015, he will hand over the reins later this month to Medina and head into semi-retirement.
Currently, Brandeberry drives back and forth between Guadalupe and his home in Sacramento, and said it makes more sense to have a Guadalupe local in charge.
"It’s better for it to be local. All the employees, volunteers, they're born-Guadalupe." he said. "This is something I’ve always believed can work for the city, so I’m anxious that it can keep actually going."
Medina, who has spent the last 14 years working in youth case management and comprehensive health education throughout the county at CommUnify, said she looks forward to taking on the new leadership position in the place she calls home and oversee projects such as the park development.
"I’ve been working countywide for so long, so to give back to Guadalupe will be really rewarding," she said.