The first phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness in Santa Barbara County was accepted on a 5-0 vote but with a mixture of optimism and pessimism Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Dinah Lockhart, deputy director of the Community Services Department, told supervisors the first phase of the plan had to be developed and accepted by the board for the county to be eligible for future state grants to help the homeless.
Lockhart said the first phase was pulled together in a relatively short period of time, but the second phase of the report will delve deeper into issues, partner agencies, metrics and strategies for reducing the number of homeless in the county.
She also said Phase 2 will rely less on the Homeless Point in Time Count, which probably undercounted the county’s homeless.
The county is making progress, Lockhart said, noting that with help from partner agencies more than 230 households were placed in affordable housing using vouchers in the past nine months.
But another 1,495 households have been assessed and are on a list for needing intervention.
“The barrier is finding a suitable apartment or housing unit,” Lockhart said. “The need for adequate funding … is tremendous.”
Five strategies developed in Phase 1 included increasing access to safe, affordable housing, using best practices to deliver individually tailored support and building a collective action plan and sharing data.
Remaining strategies were strengthening existing support systems to help individuals obtain and maintain housing and building provider capacity to address the needs of specific populations.
“What can we do our partners and county staff aren’t already doing?” asked 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
Lockhart responded, “Anything you can do to facilitate affordable housing would be greatly appreciated by our partners.”
She said it’s important to get homeless into housing first, then their other issues can be addressed, including mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse, chronic health conditions and developmental and physical disabilities.
“Many of those other problems can’t be treated very effectively on the street,” Lockhart said.
But 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam said that looking at a chart showing the county’s homeless population since 2011, he couldn’t see the number of homeless had been reduced.
“It is a daunting task, no doubt about it,” said Community Services Department Director George Chapjian, adding that having more money coming will help.
Adam said the biggest problem he sees in helping the homeless is drug abuse, and he questioned the value of spending money to create more affordable housing.
“I don’t think any amount of money will be the solution,” Adam said, asserting a better solution would be creating a better economy to draw at-risk people into making their lives better.
“I would hope that we could inspire people to aspire to a better life [rather] than to experiment with drugs and doing all the things that lead them down into these hellish — hellish — circumstances.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said while he understood what Adam was saying, he believed Adam was seeing the “glass half-empty,” while he saw the “glass half-full.”
Hart cited the case of a father living with his two children in a car in a parking lot who was able to use county help to get into housing so “the kids are no longer doing homework in the backseat.”
“This is a story about one individual person at a time,” Hart said. “We have all these amazing partners that are working on a daily basis with passion and commitment and care. And that’s what gives me optimism.”
