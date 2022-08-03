Santa Barbara County’s first case of monkeypox in an adult was confirmed Wednesday by the Public Health Department, but officials said the risk to the public remains low.

The resident was exposed to the virus outside the county and will remain in isolation until the symptoms are resolved, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said.

County officials did not provide information about the hometown, area of the county where the individual lives or the person's age and gender. 

