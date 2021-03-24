Students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are returning to campuses for the first time since COVID-19 shuttered school sites one year ago.
On Tuesday, about 30 students across grade levels and in targeted learning cohorts returned to Ida Redmond Taylor Elementary School. They will be followed by cohorts at additional schools in the coming weeks, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White.
Parents and teachers alike were thrilled to see students back in the classroom after months of distance learning, according to Jillian Jorde, assistant principal at Taylor Elementary.
"Parents have been positively emotional. One mom had tears of joy going down her cheek as she watched her child go back to campus for the first time," Jorde said. "It's amazing to see the growth that our students have accomplished over the last year, and to see them come back."
The rest of the district's student body will gradually return to campus for hybrid learning beginning April 19, the school board decided earlier this month.
Until then, the district is focused on bringing back around 100 students in targeted cohorts, including those in greater need of in-person instruction in therapeutic learning programs and special education.
Other districts also have included English-language learners, homeless students and other groups at high risk of learning loss in their specialized cohorts.
Santa Maria-Bonita administrators have admitted to taking longer than neighboring districts to bring back any students, citing an "abundance of caution" for students and teachers.
Santa Barbara County's decision to open COVID-19 vaccines to the education sector has eased some of that stress, with priority going to those working with medical fragile students and those with face-to-face contact such as special education teachers, speech pathologists and psychologists.
According to White, around 100 students in special education and therapeutic learning cohorts also will return to Adam, Bruce, Bill Libbon, Liberty and Ontiveros elementary schools, along with Fesler and Tommie Kunst junior high schools, in the next week or two.
Then around April 20, 200 more students in 22 small cohorts will return to various school sites, White said.
At Taylor Elementary School, some cohort students are on campus every other day and others are on campus four days a week, Jorde said.
She added that having students back in the classroom will allow Taylor to serve as a blueprint for other district classrooms preparing to bring back students.
"I know that every educator in our community is really excited to get those kids back. I'm glad we were able to run the ropes first to make sure we aren't missing anything before we bring the masses back," she said.
For the general student body, transitional kindergarten through first grade students will begin learning in a hybrid model on April 19, coming to campus two days a week.
Subsequent grade levels will be brought back over the following weeks and into May, according to the district's reopening plan.