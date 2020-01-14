First flu-related death of the season reported in San Luis Obispo County

Type B predominantly affects younger people from birth to age 24, while Type A tends to affect those from 25 to 64 years of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In California, according to public health data, 6,203 flu cases were reported since Sept. 29, 2019, which marked the beginning of the flu season, with 62% of those, or 3,821, identified as Type B.

Nationwide, 12,530 cases of influenza have been identified, with 58 percent of those cases, or 7,263, identified as Type B during the same period, according to the CDC.

Flu activity is widespread across the state and continues to increase, health officials said.

