John Lindsey's photo shows fog and low clouds in Juneau, Alaska, during his recent trip there. 

 John Lindsey, Contributor

A classic Central Coast early summer weather pattern will continue through this week with night and morning low marine clouds and mild to warm temperatures; however, on the horizon, the first extended heat wave of the year is expected to start next weekend and continue through the following week as an area of high pressure moves westward over Arizona.

Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will continue to produce night and morning low-marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist in the coastal regions. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the late morning and afternoon, producing clearing. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will warm up to the mid-60s. This pattern will continue through Friday.

The long-range models indicate an area of high pressure is expected to develop and strengthen over Arizona and far Southern California, producing the first extended heat wave of the year in the inland and coastal valleys, with Santa Ynez potentially reaching triple-digit levels by the following week. Santa Maria is expected to hit the 80s. Along the immediate coastline, the low-marine (stratus) clouds will keep the coastal communities mainly in the 60s and 70s.

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

