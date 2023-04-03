Locals flocked to downtown Santa Maria last week as one of the city's more popular programs kicked off.
The first Downtown Fridays event of the season brought thousands of Santa Marians to the city center. In turn, food trucks, vendors, live music and a kids zone were offered to locals ready to celebrate the start of spring.
The family-friendly event, which now features a loteria bingo tent, was held at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street. Admission for the event and parking are free.
Weather permitting, Downtown Friday events will be offered each week from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 29.
To learn more about this year's iteration of Downtown Fridays and to see a full schedule, including an upcoming schedule showing what bands will be performing on the main stage, visit www.dtfsantamaria.com.
The weekly event, which launched in 2016, is a partnership between the city of Santa Maria and local event promoters Ed Carcarey and Sofia Lariz.
The event is a result of the city’s Downtown Plan which focuses on ways to help draw in more visitors to the downtown area. Downtown Fridays was started to give residents something to do and also benefit nearby businesses, according to organizers.