Locals flocked to downtown Santa Maria last week as one of the city's more popular programs kicked off.

The first Downtown Fridays event of the season brought thousands of Santa Marians to the city center. In turn, food trucks, vendors, live music and a kids zone were offered to locals ready to celebrate the start of spring. 

The family-friendly event, which now features a loteria bingo tent, was held at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway and Cook Street. Admission for the event and parking are free.

