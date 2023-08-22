 Skip to main content
First class of veterans graduates from Elite Vocations certified horsemanship program

EV 01

Elite Vocations graduates from left, Luke Winter, Antonio “Trey” Gonzales, Jeff Baker and Andrew Kurkowski.

 Contributed Ben Johnson

Nipomo nonprofit Elite Vocations recently held its first graduation ceremony for veterans who participated in their vocational horsemanship training program, based at Legacy Village Wellness & Recovery Center. 

Four of the six participants graduated from the 10-week program, including Antonio Gonzales, known as Trey, at one of three levels: Experienced Groom, Qualified Groom or Basic Groom. 

They were celebrated at a ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 16, by their families and those who helped make the program possible.

EV 05

A graduate gets a hug during the Wednesday ceremony for Elite Vocations.
EV 03

Participant friends, family and guests at Casa de Flores, the ECHO Group transitional home for veterans, celebrate graduates of Elite Vocations.

