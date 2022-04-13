The Guadalupe City Council approved Root One to become the city's first cannabis dispensary on Tuesday, almost a year after adopting an ordinance allowing cannabis retailers to apply for business permits.
The resolution that passed unanimously will allow Root One to open its 928 Guadalupe St. storefront, which the company expects to see up and running in six to nine months, upon the completion of the conditional use permit process and renovations. Two restaurants had inhabited the space previously, although the council noted that neither had the staying power they hope Root One will.
Root One was a top choice for four out of five council members. While originally hoping to reach consensus on a second dispensary, the council delayed such a decision.
The store is part of Slocal Roots, a Central Coast cannabis farmer, retailer and industry-consultant business owned and operated by Adam Laurent, of Pismo Beach, and Austen Connella, of Santa Maria.
"We see cannabis as a catalyst for change in Guadalupe," Connella said. "It will bring a lot of new jobs and, hopefully, economic redevelopment in the near future, with restaurants and retail stores and art galleries opening nearby."
Chosen from among five applicants, Root One was praised by the mayor and several council members for its efforts to connect with the community of Guadalupe.
"Some [applicants] immersed themselves in the community for about a year, helping in various food banks. They showed they were committed to the community. It's a good fit; it's grassroots, small town. It's who we are in Guadalupe," Councilman Gilbert Robles said. "That's why I feel comfortable supporting Root One."
The praise meant a lot to the Root One applicants.
"The council did a great job reading the candidates and what’s important," Laurent said. "We are in total alignment with [the council]. It's more than a tactic that we are doing that work. Sure, we want to see profits, but it's important to us that the community succeeds."
According to Root One's presentation, given to the council on March 15, the store promises to have a "surf shop and record store vibe," including an art gallery. The loading zone will include a fenced-in delivery site with a CCTV feed directly to the Police Department.
Over the last five months, the council has been mulling over the decision of how many — and which — retailers to allow to open up shop since receiving five applications in November 2021.
Besides Root One, the other dispensaries include: Lompoc-based The Roots; Mr. Nice Guy, which has more than 25 dispensaries throughout California and Oregon; HerbNJoy, whose nearly 10 dispensaries are mostly located in the Bay Area; and Element 7 from Los Angeles.
The application process included meetings with the community, presentations from the applicants and several hours of discussion during council meetings.
While some residents spoke out against cannabis in the city, the majority of nearly 100 citizen comments made throughout the period supported allowing one or two retailers.
When making its decision Tuesday, the council echoed that view.
"We have studied this in detail, and I appreciate on the legal side that we're making sure we have all our information in place with where we go to make a decision here," Mayor Ariston Julian said. "I agree with two, unless there's some overwhelming information or discussion why there should be three. Two seems to be the consensus."
Once the council signaled that number was the best fit, they had the difficult task of whittling down the field. Councilman Eugene Costa even suggested using a lottery, because he believes all are great candidates. However, after further discussion, Root One was the only store that the council could reach a consensus on Tuesday.
Narrowing down the field, the council adopted a resolution asking for more information from The Roots and Element 7 about what they hope to do in the community, to help make the decision.
"To be completely honest, both have connections to our community and both are really good operators," Councilwoman Liliana Cardenas said. "It's a difficult decision."
The council hopes to learn more about what the two companies plan to do in the community but, also, how open they are to having a direct line of communication with the council in case any challenges arise.
"The community benefit part is important," Councilman Tony Ramirez said. "The reason this is a toss-up for myself is Element 7 has a lot of different holdings in different cities, and The Roots is more medium-sized. I tend to lean towards the smaller side, because they are one phone call away. I just need more information."
The door also remains open for the two remaining candidates, as the council did not deny their permits Tuesday.
Last month, the council approved a marijuana processessing facility at 151 Obispo St. The 60,000-square-foot former cooling and packaging site will see marijuana trucked in from nearby growers for processing, including drying, trimming and packaging. That facility is expected to be up and running in July.