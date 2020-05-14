First 5 distributing supplies to county’s child care providers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First 5 Santa Barbara County recently received its first shipment and will begin distributing mission-critical supplies to child care providers caring for the children of essential workers and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supplies that include three-ply masks and disinfectant as well as a limited number of books for families that will be distributed from Children’s Resource and Referral locations, a county spokeswoman said.

“Many [child care providers] are expanding their hours in the evenings and weekends to ensure our health-care system continues to operate, grocery stores and gas stations remain open, and our first responders are available,” said Jacqui Banta, chief operating officer of Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County.

A second delivery expected in the next few weeks is scheduled to include diapers and sanitary wipes.

Emergency supplies are distributed to each county using a formula based on birth rate, the spokeswoman said.