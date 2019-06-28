Nearly two dozen nonprofit organizations began selling fireworks Friday in Santa Maria as the city kicks off its weeklong period leading up to Fourth of July when sparklers, fountains and other types of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks can be legally sold.
This year, 23 organizations have permits to sell fireworks within the city limits up until 11 p.m. on July 4.
The city only allows sales by nonprofit organizations, many of which raise thousands of dollars during the period designated for fireworks sales.
While fireworks sales have begun, the only time fireworks may be used within Santa Maria is between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Those cited for violating the city's ordinance on fireworks can be fined up to $1,000.
Local organizations selling fireworks and their locations are:
- American Legion Post 56 — 2220 S. Bradley Road
- Calvary Chapel Santa Maria — 1875 N. Broadway
- Church of the Nazarene — 1425 S. Broadway
- Coastal Valley Soccer Organization (formerly SMISO) — 2116 S. Broadway
- Crucified Life Church — 312 E. Betteravia Road
- First Christian Church — 700 E. Betteravia Road
- Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie — 500 S. Blosser Road
- Grace Lutheran Church — 2320 S. Broadway
- Hope Community Church — Parking lot adjacent to 804 N. Broadway
- Johnson Temple Church — 817 E. Main St.
- Orcutt Polo Association — 1721 S. Broadway
- Pacific Christian School — 2255 S. Broadway
- Pacific Christian Youth Ministries — 100 block of South Broadway
- Pioneer Valley — 675 Panther Drive
- Righetti Football — 2430 S. Broadway
- Saints Football Boosters — 1617 N. Bradley Road
- Santa Barbara County USBC Youth/Rancho Bowl Junior Bowlers — 128 E. Donovan Road
- Santa Maria FFA Boosters — 734 E. Main St.
- Santa Maria High Aquatics American 1465 S. Broadway
- Santa Maria Knights of Columbus — 1482 S. Broadway
- Southside Little League — 901 W. Main St.
- St. Mary of the Assumption — 1934 S. Broadway
- Victory Outreach — northeast corner of North Broadway and Grant Street