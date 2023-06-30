Sales of fireworks are heating up as Independence Day draws near.
Residents have been able to purchase "safe-and-sane" fireworks in Santa Maria since Wednesday as 27 licensed booths are permitted in town, with all being run by local nonprofit groups.
Sales will continue until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Residents can only light safe-and-sane fireworks within city limits during a 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Police Department will provide fireworks enforcement.
The city fire department is using a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology to pinpoint launches of illegal fireworks. Those property owners and/or occupants of identified addresses using illegal fireworks will receive a $1,000 fine. These tools are in response to hundreds of public complaints each year, and to uphold the law, a city official said.
The city's annual fireworks educational campaign was back this year and it included the distribution of yard signs, half-page fliers about fireworks rules in every bag of fireworks sold, social media posts, posters at businesses and aboard buses and the use of the fireworks hotline of 925-0951 extension 3473 (FIRE).
The City of Santa Maria also made yard signs available for noise sensitive neighbors during the celebrations. The yard signs are intended for pet owners, veterans with post-traumatic stress, people with autism or others with a heightened sensitivity to noise or sudden pops, sizzles and explosions.