Sales of fireworks are heating up as Independence Day draws near. 

Residents have been able to purchase "safe-and-sane" fireworks in Santa Maria since Wednesday as 27 licensed booths are permitted in town, with all being run by local nonprofit groups.

Sales will continue until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fireworks sales blast off in Santa Maria ahead of Fourth of July weekend | Photos
