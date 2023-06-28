Sales of "safe-and-sane" fireworks began at noon Wednesday in Santa Maria.
Sales of fireworks are permitted at 27 licensed booths in Santa Maria to benefit nonprofit groups.
Sales end at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
The city’s annual fireworks educational campaign included distribution of yard signs, half-page fliers about fireworks rules in every bag of safe-and-sane fireworks sold, a social media campaign, direct mail, posters at businesses and aboard buses, public service announcements airing on radio and television, and the fireworks hotline of 925-0951 ext. 3473 (FIRE).
Residents can light only safe-and-sane fireworks within city limits during a 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Police Department will provide fireworks enforcement.
The city fire department is using a high-altitude aircraft with video and GPS technology to pinpoint launches of illegal fireworks. Those property owners and/or occupants of identified addresses using illegal fireworks will receive a $1,000 fine. This tool is in response to hundreds of public complaints each year, and to uphold the law, a city official said.
Questions may be directed to Interim Fire Chief Bradley Dandridge at (805) 925-0951 extension 2255, or to the City’s Public Information Manager at extension 2372.
