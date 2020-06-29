Fireworks now on sale in Santa Maria
Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on drugs and firearms violations when members of the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement T…
After navigating months of distance learning due to COVID-19, local public school districts will look to the state as officials consider optio…
A former inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against a sheriff's employee accused of sexually abusing her while she was incarcerated in 2018.
A man who was shot by Santa Maria Police near the Boomers! miniature golf and arcade on Sunday "brandished" a replica pistol at an officer, according to Chief Phil Hansen.
On Hobby Lobby's opening day in Santa Maria, people could be seen leaving the arts and crafts chain store on South Bradley Road with bags cram…
Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that took place about 4:40 a.m. Sunda…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, with public health officials expressing confidence about further sector reopenings despite little improvement in hospitalization numbers from last week.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Maria man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday after members of the Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics inves…