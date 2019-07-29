A vegetation fire that reportedly broke out at 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the shooting range off Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez was 50% contained as of 10 a.m. Monday morning.
What is being called the "Range Incident" that grew from a 4-to 5-acre fire to a reported 150 acres, has been "dialed back" to 100 acres, according to public affairs officer for the Los Padres National Forest Andrew Madsen. The fire was burning within forest boundaries.
Madsen reports that a dozen or more engines — both Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres resources — and a 20-person hand crew are on the scene tackling the fire's perimeter.
A fixed-wing aircraft was ready to drop retardant should the need arise, he said.
"The good news is that we haven't had many fires yet, so we have a lot of resources on hand and ready to go," Madsen said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation