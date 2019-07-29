{{featured_button_text}}

A vegetation fire that reportedly broke out Sunday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the shooting range off of Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez, was 50% contained as of 10 a.m. Monday morning.

What is being called the "Range Incident" that grew from a 4-5-acre fire to a reported 150 acres, has been "dialed back" to 100 acres, according to public affairs officer for the Los Padres National Forest Andrew Madsen.

Madsen reports that a dozen or more engines — both Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres resources — and a 20-person hand crew are on the scene tackling the fire's perimeter.

A fixed-wing aircraft is waiting and ready to drop retardant should the need arise, he said.

"The good news is that we haven't had many fires yet, so we have a lot of resources on hand and ready to go," Madsen said.

The fire is considered a Los Padres National Forest fire located within forest boundaries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

