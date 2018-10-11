Firefighters will be flipping flapjacks Saturday to benefit Buellton schools and raise public awareness of fire safety.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s 28th annual Buellton Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Buellton Town Center on Highway 246 at McMurray Road.
For $5, firefighters will prepare and serve up a pancake breakfast, then donate the proceeds to Jonata Middle School and Oak Valley Elementary School.
Firefighting equipment also will be on display, including a wildland fire engine, a hazardous materials unit and more, a department spokesman said.