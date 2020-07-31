You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters suppress wildfire in Cat Canyon, burn held to 10 acres
alert

From the July 31 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
073120 Gato fire retardant drop

An aerial tanker drops a load of fire retardant on the Gato fire that broke out Friday afternoon along Cat Canyon Road northeast of Los Alamos. After a full wildfire response, the blaze was held to 10 acres.

 Contributed Photo, Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, assisted by aerial tankers, bulldozers and a helicopter halted a fire that broke out about 2:35 p.m. Friday in Cat Canyon south of Palmer Road at about 10 acres.

More than eight engines from County Fire, additional engines from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Maria fire departments, two bulldozers, two water tenders, two helicopters and two aerial tankers as well as hand crews responded to the fire that broke out near Terracore Operating Co. on Cat Canyon Road.

Crews on scene said the flames were burning southward along Cat Canyon Road with the potential of reaching 100 acres, but forward progress was stopped at approximately 10 acres.

County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said no structures were threatened, and crews would remain on scene for awhile mopping up.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bertucelli said.

