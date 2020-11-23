Firefighters stop progress of wildfire near Dutard and Black roads

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a wildfire that broke out close to agricultural property near Black and Dutard roads, according to emergency radio traffic.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to the fire about 2:35 p.m. and within seven minutes had stopped the forward progress and began canceling additional units that were rolling toward the scene.
Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire along Black Road near Dutard Road in Santa Maria, reportedly caused by strong winds. Potential for up to 20 acres of spread. Black Road is closed past Dutard for the time being. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/4RUYN8IdlU— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) November 23, 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.