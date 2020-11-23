You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters stop progress of wildfire near Dutard and Black roads
alert top story

Firefighters stop progress of wildfire near Dutard and Black roads

  • Updated
Dutard fire photos
SBC Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, Contributed

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a wildfire that broke out close to agricultural property near Black and Dutard roads, according to emergency radio traffic.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to the fire about 2:35 p.m. and within seven minutes had stopped the forward progress and began canceling additional units that were rolling toward the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News