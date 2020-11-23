Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire near Dutard and Black roads

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out close to agricultural property near Black and Dutard roads on Monday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
Reports of the fire came in at approximately 2:13 p.m., according to Bertucelli. Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines responded to the fire about 2:35 p.m. and within seven minutes had stopped the forward progress and began canceling additional units that were rolling toward the scene.
The fire was approximately 5 acres upon the arrival of crews but grew to between 15 and 20 acres, Bertucelli said.
No structures were threatened nor were any injuries reported as a result of the fire, which occurred just west of the city of Santa Maria near Tanglewood.
According to Bertucelli, the fire was pushed southeast by strong winds into an agricultural field, where the fire then burned itself out.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, although there were reports of downed power lines in the area, Bertucelli said.
Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department continue to cut a line around the fire.
Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire along Black Road near Dutard Road in Santa Maria, reportedly caused by strong winds. Potential for up to 20 acres of spread. Black Road is closed past Dutard for the time being. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/4RUYN8IdlU— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) November 23, 2020
