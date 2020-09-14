You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire along Highway 135 on Vandenberg AFB
Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire along Highway 135 on Vandenberg AFB

Fire crews have stopped the progress of an 18-acre vegetation fire between highways 1 and 135 on Vandenberg Air Force Base property that was burning at a moderate rate in light brush. 

Crews that include units from Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County Fire battled the flames to keep them from jumping across to the right-hand side of Highway 135 and on to Graciosa Road. 

The Graciosa incident first was reported at 1:15 p.m. 

The fire is burning on a grade just inside the base perimeter, according to Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason. 

Along with fire crews fighting on the ground, incident responders requested a helicopter to assist on scene.

This story will be updated with developments. 

