Firefighters responding to small wildfire in Bradley Dip
breaking

Firefighters are working to extinguish a small wildfire that broke out around 5:35 p.m. in the Bradley Dip area of Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel on the scene say about 1 acre of grasses are burning and moving into brush with a moderate rate of spread, according to emergency radio traffic.

A full wildfire response was initially ordered, but the first crews to arrive on the scene canceled bulldozers, helicopters and an engine from Santa Maria Fire Department, saying the three brush engines already at the scene can handle the fire.

There was some talk about the fire being ignited by a juvenile who lit an illegal firework, but that has not been confirmed.

This is an ongoing incident and more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

