Firefighters responding to rapidly-spreading blaze near Avila Beach; evacuation warning issued

A fast-moving vegetation fire which started on the east side of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach, has jumped the highway, prompted an evacuation advisory and closure of the highway in both directions as firefighters work to contain the blaze.
The Avila incident fire was reported near the Avila Beach exit of Highway 101 northbound shortly before 3 p.m. and was initially reported to be one-acre but quickly grew to 300 acres in a little more than an hour, with the potential to grow 200 or more acres, according to Cal Fire.
Both the north- and southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at the Avila Beach Drive exit, according to the California Highway Patrol, with the northbound lane closed from Shell Beach to Avila Beach drives.
The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has advised people in the vicinity of the fire to protect themselves from smoke and particulates by staying indoors if possible and closing windows. Cloth masks will not provide protection against inhaling wildfire smoke.
Firefighters quickly responded to the fire with fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-chek along the hillside east of Highway 101.
Additionally, helicopters were ordered to fight the fire, Cal Fire said.
An evacuation advisory was issued for the Gregg Canyon ranch area, with the Red Cross setting up an evacuation center in the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
As of 6:30 p.m. an evacuation warning was in effect for the area east of Highway 101 from N. Bello Street, south to Price Canyon Road and east to Pismo Beach city limits. A warning means to be prepared to evacuate on a moments notice. If you have to evacuate, head south.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 15+ acres moderate to rapid rate of spread with some spotting. pic.twitter.com/sTpWyvwB3f— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020
